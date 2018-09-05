O'CONNELL, William Thomas "Just plain Bill"

Of Buffalo, at the age of 86, on September 3, 2018. Husband of Alma (nee Duggan) O'Connell. Father of Alma (Clinton) Brown, Christopher (Jeanmarie) O'Connell, Mary Rose (Rick) Jost and Andrew O'Connell. Brother of Peggy (Larry) Sierra and the late Raymond (Loretta) O'Connell, Mary Ellen Leonard and Thomas (Ann) O'Connell. Grandfather of Tad (Danya), Peter (Janine), Cullen (Madiha) and Juliette Brown and Som Homphothichak; Kylie O'Connell; Katherine, Kirsten, Halie and Elise Jost; and Lily, Erin, Sydnie and Andrew O'Connell. Great-Grandfather of Kavi and Anisah Brown. Visitation Friday from 2 - 8 p.m. at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna. Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Charity Parish, "St. Ambrose Worship Site", 65 Ridgewood Rd., South Buffalo on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Mr. O'Connell was a Funeral Director at his family's "Ray O'Connell Funeral Home" and a proud U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to the "Msgr. David Lee Parish Center", c/o Our Lady of Charity Parish. Please visit

