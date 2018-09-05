O'BRIEN, Jeanne Marie (Donnellon)

O'BRIEN - Jeanne Marie

(nee Donnellon)

September 2, 2018, beloved wife of the late Donald E. O'Brien; loving mother of Sharon (Gary) Davis, late Patricia (survived by Gary) Pantling and Kathleen (Robert) Sumbrum; cherished grandmother of Brian and Cory (Anna) Davis, late Kristi (survived by John) Duffy, Teresa (John) Vrenna, William (Christina) Meister, Laura Bowen, Edward and Evan (Meredith) Meister; step-grandmother to Marykathryn and Connor Sumbrum; great-grandmother of Joey and Ethan Duffy, Skyler Bowen, Chase Vrenna, Bruce Bowen, Brady Vrenna, Lucas Meister and Laila Meister; sister of John Donnellon and the late Helen Donnellon; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mrs. O'Brien was a teacher at Maryvale U-Crest Elementary School. The family will be present Thursday 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., where prayers will be offered on Friday at 9:15 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM from Infant of Prague Church. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com