Niagara County Peach Festival to serve more than 6.5 tons of peaches

Organizers expect a crowd of 35,000 at the 61st annual Niagara County Peach Festival, which begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at Academy Park in Lewiston and runs through 11 p.m. Sunday.

Buffalo’s three professional sports teams’ mascots, new-look Billy Buffalo, Sabretooth and Buster Bison will be at Academy Park when the festival opens.

Fresh peaches from Bittner-Singer Farms in Appleton will be used for the festival's famous peach shortcake. Organizers expect to serve more than 6.5 tons of locally harvested peaches with the shortcake made by DiCamillo Bakery.

The Peach Festival has been held by the Lewiston Kiwanis since 1958, having raised well over $1 million dollars in goods and donations for area charities and organizations. This year's event is sponsored by the Kiwanis of Lewiston, WGRZ-TV, Star 102.5, The Buffalo News and Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.

A full schedule of events can be found at www.lewistonpeachfestival.org.

*Related:

- What makes the shortcake at the Peach Festival so good

- Smiles at the 2017 Niagara County Peach Festival

- 100+ Things: Bite into a juicy Niagara County peach