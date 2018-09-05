My View: Simplifying our lives is an achievable goal

By Jeffrey M. Bowen

Simplicity can be a complex matter. This sounds like a contradiction, but when we stop to think about the interwoven choices that surround our daily lives, it is no wonder that finding simplicity amid the din is something like discovering silence at a rock concert.

When the term simplicity is Googled, lists of advice appear to tell us how to clear out living quarters, pare down wardrobes and change our diets. Unfortunately, not much is available to show us how simply being human can be a very natural way to enhance simplicity.

Today's avalanche of technology provides an excellent example. Not long ago our refrigerator died after weeks of ticking ominously. Disappointed that it had lasted only nine years, but delighted that we had a 25-year-old substitute fridge to store things temporarily, we hastened to the local appliance store and complained to a sympathetic saleswoman about planned obsolescence.

She said she was truly sorry. She explained that years ago refrigerators seldom died because their compressors were built to last. Today's regulatory and safety mandates doom appliances to a much shorter life span. She could have added that computerized features have made many appliances easier to throw out rather than repair.

This savvy saleswoman simplified our lives. We realized an extended warranty would hardly protect us from malfunctions that were inevitable. Our bias in support of the good old days was reinforced.

A more dramatic example of why simplicity often wins dates back 40 years. At the time I subscribed to a science magazine in which one of the feature articles was about the pros and cons of jet fighters. Today's stealth aircraft were foreshadowed with a stark warning: They were precariously designed to stay in the air only as long as instantaneous and constant computer adjustments to the controls were operating. When these experimental jets were flown into simulated dog fights with old jets using simplified technology controlled largely by humans, the Wright brothers would have cheered. You know who won.

Why was this? For one thing, the technology back then was undependable. Second, human judgment and skill spelled the difference. Without a doubt, artificial intelligence and amazing electronic communications have changed our game, but we should never sell human judgment and simple thinking short.

Even in a world of mystifying change, simplicity can be achieved. I think one good way is to slow down, focus on just one or two goals at a time, and forgive ourselves for being human. Another is to leave multitasking to others who may be much better at it than we are.

When we limit choices deliberately, this reduces the possibility of getting paralyzed by information overload. It helps to start by getting started even when the outcome may not be clear, and some data are lacking. Adjustments can be made afterward.

Simplicity thrives on the present moment. Spending too much time regretting the past, or trying to predict the future, can complicate life and immobilize us. By learning to live our days one by one, a simpler life can be achieved.

Finally, the abundance of simplicity in our natural world should be preserved. When you see a photo or a painting of nature, most appealing is nearly always the impression of simplicity in the scene. I try to use this as a guide for every photo I take. It also serves as a satisfying guide to being human.

Jeffrey M. Bowen, of Delevan, is not a fan of multi-tasking.