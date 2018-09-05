Police seek missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Lockport

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office was seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenage girl last seen by her family Tuesday in the Town of Lockport.

Deyanira Love was described by the Sheriff's Office as a 14-year-old girl, about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 148 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans and black shoes, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The girl has family in Rochester, authorities said.

Those who have any information about her whereabouts were asked to call the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at 438-3393 or to call Sheriff's Investigator Brian Schell at 438-3328, during normal business hours.