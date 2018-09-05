Man with prior gun conviction arrested on firearms charge

A Buffalo man with a prior gun conviction was charged Wednesday with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Demetrius Parker, 36, faces a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

According to prosecutors, a criminal complaint was filed that alleged Parker was involved in a road rage incident on Oct. 10 near Hertel and Delaware avenues. The person who filed the complaint reported that the driver of a green minivan pulled alongside his vehicle, pointed a gun and threatened to shoot him, prosecutors said.

Buffalo Police located the minivan and initiated a traffic stop after the vehicle turned onto Alma Avenue. Officers approached the vehicle and, while speaking to the driver, he allegedly attempted to flee with an officer hanging halfway inside the vehicle, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the minivan crossed Alma and drove over a curb before stopping, after which the driver and police were involved in a physical struggle before the driver was arrested.

During a search of the vehicle, police recovered a loaded .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol, prosecutors said.

Parker had a previous conviction for third-degree possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Parker appeared Wednesday before U.S. Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder.