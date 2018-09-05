Letter: Town of Tonawanda wants NRG cooperation

As supervisor of the Town of Tonawanda, I appreciate the support of The Buffalo News editorial board in efforts to ensure that various industries located in our town are guaranteed an uninterrupted supply of raw water for their various manufacturing processes.

However, there are a couple of items in your recent editorial that need clarification.

If the current supply of raw water provided to industries by the NRG-owned water intakes is interrupted, then the industries would be forced to pay a much higher rate for treated, potable water. The higher costs for potable water isn’t feasible and would have a devastating, long term consequences regarding the future of the operations of these industries in our region.

A further point of clarification for the public’s knowledge; the town is not seeking to “takeover” the Huntley plant through eminent domain. Rather, the town is exploring obtaining a temporary easement using eminent domain on the water intakes and water lines only.

It is our sincere hope that we do not have to travel down the eminent domain route. We would prefer that NRG work with us and the affected industries to guarantee that this supply of raw water continue until the town can build its own raw water facility.

The Town is working with our State and Federal representatives to keep these jobs in Tonawanda.

We already have received significant financial commitments from the state as well as financial commitments from the industries to build the proposed $27 million facility.

NRG has been telling everyone for the past 18 months that they are willing to cooperate to get the agreements extended. The ball is in NRG’s court as to whether the company is going to collaborate with us or literally leave us high and

.

Joseph H. Emminger

Kenmore