Letter: School social workers should be fully funded

New York State has taken a great step toward making much-needed improvements to school mental health services with a recent law mandating that mental health education be included as part of standard health curriculum.

However, our efforts cannot stop there. To ensure the academic and overall well-being of students, we must advocate for an appropriate number of properly licensed mental health professionals in schools, including school social workers.

In addition to increasing awareness in schools, providing licensed social workers to students will help ensure they have a safe place to seek help and address problems.

School social workers are specialized instructional support personnel who work with students, parents, and educators to provide crucial mental health services and are often the first place where mental health concerns are recognized and addressed.

Their unique expertise and qualifications cannot be replaced by untrained professionals, nor can the importance of their services be understated. Yet when budgets are under pressure, services that support wellbeing are typically the first to be slashed.

The National Association of Social Workers – New York State Chapter worked closely with the state Legislature to pass legislation to mandate every school district provide their students with access to a school social worker to assist with the students’ mental health, amid an alarming number of violent school incidents, bullying, and school administration concerns related to keeping pace with the mental health needs of our students.

A social worker in each school will foster home-school collaboration and further enhance academic outcomes.

Samantha Howell, Esq.

Albany