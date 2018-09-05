LeSean McCoy on offseason, health and expected workload

Bills running back LeSean McCoy addressed reporters Wednesday, his first public comments since the first day of training camp in July.

Here is what he had to say:

Q: Where are you at health wise? You didn’t get that much time in the preseason; are you okay?

A: Nah, I feel fine. It feels good to get back out here with my teammates, running around a little bit. I had a couple days on the field of getting that full football shape of the plays. I was okay, and I’ll be fine in time for game time on Sunday. [I’ve] just got to get myself mentally ready, physically doing the right things off the field in the training room [with] extra conditioning and cardio. I’ll be ready to go.

Q: In the brief time that you played against Cleveland, was that a sign of rust? There seemed to be some hesitancy, you seemed to be dancing around a bit. How do you chop that up?

A: I didn’t play well. I think it was one of those things where you were anxious to get out there, but also just rusty. I had two big cuts, and the first cut I kind of hesitated before I hit the hole. Typically, I never really play good in the preseason to be honest. It’s one of those things where you know you’re getting out and you’ve got to go out there, but you want to be as cautious as possible but you kind of want to dial in and pick up all your keys [and] fundamentally be sound. I just think I didn’t really play well, but that’s kind of my normal preseason [play]. It was good to get out there and get a little rust off. I’m not the type of player, honestly, where I need certain reps, whether it’s in practice or in the preseason, to get the workload and some of that rust off. Once that game hits, I’m dialed in, I’m prepared. I was preparing myself, even when I wasn’t playing, for Baltimore. This is week one, but this probably like week two and some days for me, preparation wise.

Q: Are you fully expecting to get a tremendous workload this year given your quarterbacks are both young and inexperienced? You’re kind of the focal point here.

A: To be honest, that’s always been my thing since about my third year. I’ve always been the focal guy on offense, so I’m used to that. The good thing is, [Coach Brian] Daboll is a smart coach. He finds ways to get guys the ball and in open space. He does a good job sharing the ball. I expect a big year out of Kelvin [Benjamin] this year. Benjamin, he’s playing [good] ball; he’s in good shape physically and mentally, he’s ready to go. [Charles] Clay is always a big piece of our offense. [Then] there’s also our young guys: you look at [Marcus] Murphy, he’s playing a big role for us this year and also [Chris] Ivory. I’m for sure, I think, the main focus for the defense, but we have a lot of small pieces to put together to make plays. I think you sprinkle in a genius at offensive coordinator who comes from a winning program, last year with Alabama and then the Patriots. They might be our rivals, but you’ve got to give those guys credit; they find ways to win and offensively, even [without] the best quarterback in the game with Tom [Brady], they do well offensively. Some of the things that he brings here is that kind of culture, that attitude and then the smarts [and] making guys accountable. It’s another playbook, put us in different formations to make the defense have to account for that. With all those things combined, man, I think it helps out. [We might not have] the big playmakers that people think we need. Even last year, we had ups and downs, but as an offense, we found ways to not turn the ball over, run the ball well, and make plays when we needed to. I won’t kid ourselves, I think the defense is the strong part of our team [in the way] its put together, but collectively all together, it’s a team.

Q: LeSean, do you think, and you just called him a genius, that Daboll’s scheming could maybe get you a couple extra wins this year, just from scheming alone?

A: I think so, honestly. When he first got here, [I was] just talking to him and seeing how he thinks. I’ve been around some smart coaches offensively and the way they scheme things up, the way they want to find mismatches and take advantage of it, it’s not so simple; it’s an offense that you have to think a little bit. We [need to] put the defense in a bind to prepare and that’s hard. I think that, for sure, plays will be made and pressure will be off me because there will be different match-ups. I think the special coordinators are the coaches that can put you in plays to be successful as far as not running the play in to a bad look. [You need] to always have a play where you can get out of a bad look, and that’s half the battle. Just gives us a chance [and] opportunity.

Q: LeSean, Sean McDermott has said a couple of times that you look stronger, faster, even than you were a year ago. Do you feel that way and if so, what do you attribute that to?

A: I don’t know man, I’ve been blessed. I’ve been blessed my whole career [by being able to] stay healthy. Just working hard, finding ways to push myself. I think this year [I’ve been] just putting extra work in. People take a lot of shots at running backs, 30-years old, it’s always a question. I feel like every year, I get it lately, so it’s something extra [that is] driving me. If it’s chasing different things, yardage, wins, you name it, whatever it is, I always try and find something to get myself going. That’s probably just [something] I credit that to that [work ethic]. Just putting the work in and pushing myself.

Q: One of those concerns, though, is [that] we all look at the numbers and want to see what your numbers are compared [to other players]. Four point zero yards a carry was a career low for you last year. I know a lot of things go into that, but people look at that [and think] he’s slipping.

A: That’s part of it. That’s how it goes; I take the good with the bad [that] my yardage was down a yard or so that I might be losing. If it goes up a yard, if it’s five point one or something like that, [the reaction is] ‘oh my god, how’s he doing that, what’s he eating, where’s he training at?’ It’s up and down. I don’t pay too much attention to that because the players around me know, the defenses we play against, they know [what I can do]. Having four point [zero] yard a carry is one thing, but every week, there’s no secret; the defense knows the game plan they have to do to stop me. It is what it is. I just have to find ways to motivate myself and that’s one of them. How can I have a better productive year than last year? [What are] somethings that I can get better at, like minus yards, negative yards. It’s the little stuff, especially on my game. I always looked up to, growing up, Barry Sanders. As great as he was, they criticized him for dancing too much or taking too many negative yards. They criticized him, I’m alright. I’ll be alright.

Q: When was the last time you were a team captain?

A: [laughs] This is everybody’s favorite question. Go ahead.

Q: What do you feel is the responsibility of a team captain?

A: Just being accountable, being the person I’ve said I am. If I’ve said I’m a hardworking guy who works hard and does whatever I have to do for my teammates, I will do it every day. Don’t just talk about it, be about it. This is my first time actually being a true captain. Every coach is different; this is actually the first time a coach has really had ‘stamped’ captains, so I look forward to having a ‘C’ on my chest Sunday. I owe it to my teammates. I was who they voted for, they voted for me, so it’s my duty to go out there every week and every day, on the field [and] off the field, going about things the right way to the best of my ability for my teammates.

Q: In this stage of your career, does it maybe mean a little bit more than it wouldn’t when you were 23, 24, 25?

A: You know what, it’s weird to say, because I never see myself as an older player, but now I feel it, not body wise, but the reaction from players around the NFL, my teammates and the way they view me. Before, if I was 24, 25, 23, and I may say something, I may do something, they don’t probably look at it the same way if I do it now. I’m conscience of that. Every move I try to make nowadays, I really want to make it the best because I see how they view me. You don’t really notice that until a youngster speaks to you, talks to you, asks you different questions. You’d be surprised what type of all-star, young players in the NFL, the type of text messages or questions that I get. I’m like, “damn, I must be 30 or I might be in my 10th year.” All those things, they really shock you and I think being the captain, I can kind of relate [to them]. I remember watching Michael Vick and I was so impressed with Michael Vick just because of who he was. I really became a big fan watching him play, and then he had the job sealed with me when I watched him as a professional in the locker room, the way he talked to the younger guys. That’s why I’m a big fan of his now because I kind of watched him as a mature [veteran].

Q: There have been some serious and very public claims made at you through the lawsuit. You haven’t responded publicly. Why is that and would you like to respond publicly now?

A: I’ll take care of that stuff, but right now, what I’ve got to worry about is the Baltimore Ravens. [I’m] keeping everything the same with that and focus. This is a big week for me, week one. I didn’t have a lot of playing time in the preseason, so I’m really locked in and trying to focus everything on football right now. We’ll take care of that.