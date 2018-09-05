Legislators continue campaign to have Water Authority chairman fired

Two Erie County legislators have vowed that at every Legislature session between now and the end of the year, they will introduce a resolution to have Erie County Water Authority Chairman Jerome Schad fired.

Legislators Thomas Loughran, D-Buffalo, and Joseph Lorigo, C-West Seneca, said they are committed to pressing for the termination of Schad based on the recommendation of the state's Authorities Budget Office. The ABO report in June recommended the removal of every commissioner who served in 2016 and 2017 when the agency found numerous instances of lax governance, secrecy and flouting of open government laws at the water authority.

Two prior Republican commissioners who served during that time, Robert Anderson and Karl Simmeth Jr., have already left the three-member board, leaving only Schad, a Democrat, who serves as board chairman.

Last month, an effort to have Schad fired failed by one vote in the Legislature. The Legislature meets Thursday.