Jim Kelly reaches 'another milestone' in jaw reconstruction, wife says
Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly had successful surgery Tuesday in New York for the next phase of his jaw reconstruction, his wife said on Instagram.
Kelly had dentures inserted. He had a procedure in late June to add tissue to his upper jaw to prepare for the dentures.
“Mr. Kelly underwent a successful restorative procedure to establish a functional denture fixed to his reconstructed upper jaw.” Dr. Mark Urken, a head and neck surgeon at Mount Sinai West, said in a statement.
Kelly underwent 12 hours of surgery March 28 in New York for the reconstruction of his upper jaw and the removal of a cancer cell on the right side of his upper jaw. It was his second recurrence of cancer since 2013, when he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in his jaw.
View this post on Instagram
Two thumbs up. Two gifted doctors. And...One amazing man with a smile and some temporary teeth. Another milestone reached in a very long, difficult, and painful oral reconstruction journey. Again, thank you for praying. And thank you to all who shared prayer requests. It was a privilege to pray for you. God is faithful!
Story topics: Jim Kelly/ Jim Kelly cancer
Share this article