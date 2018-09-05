Share this article

Self-described 'Japanese action comic punk rock' outfit Peelander Z will perform as part of Robby Takac's annual Music is Art Festival on Sept. 8. (Photo courtesy Music is Art)

Jeff Miers' Playlist: Music Is Art edition

Here's a playlist highlighting some of the artists among the hundreds performing at the Music Is Art Festival at Buffalo RiverWorks on Sept. 8.

Mom Said No, "Welcome to the Losers Club"

Buffalo indie-pop hopefuls know their way around a massive, meaty hook.

Peelander Z, "Go Pz Go"

Self-described "Japanese action comic punk rock." Yep, that sounds about right.

Green Jelly, "Green Jelly Suxx Live"

Go on. Get your freak on. You know you want to.

Space Junk, "Ascension"

One of my favorite bands from our region, fresh from a heady performance as part of this summer's Cobblestone Live! Festival.

The Tins, "Sundried Mind"

My current favorite tune from the Buffalo indie band's new self-titled album.

