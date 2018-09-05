How we see it: Predicting the Bills' 2018 season record

Here's how members of The Buffalo News sports staff see the Bills' season playing out.

Vic Carucci

Despite being a playoff team last season and all of their shrewd draft maneuvering and sound free-agent signings, the Bills are likely to take a step back. Josh Allen has the talent to be the franchise quarterback they've long sought, but he isn't ready to be a savior as a rookie. The offensive line is experiencing a mammoth overhaul and the receiving corps is shaky, so it's hard to see the passing game making much-needed improvement.

Star Lotulelei and Harrison Phillips will help the defensive front. However, the impact of enormously talented rookie middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds probably won't be felt right away. The secondary will again carry the burden of trying to minimize chunk plays.

Projected record: 7-9

Jay Skurski

Everywhere you look on the Buffalo Bills’ roster, there are question marks. Can a rebuilt offensive line protect the quarterback? Can any receiver step up and be a legitimate second option behind Kelvin Benjamin? Can Nathan Peterman be a viable starting quarterback, and if not, is rookie Josh Allen ready? Defensively, who is going to provide a pass rush? Can Trent Murphy and Vontae Davis stay healthy and contribute? All of that amounts to a level of uncertainty that makes it impossible for me to predict a second straight playoff appearance.

Projected record: 6-10

Mark Gaughan

The Bills have the look of a 5-11 team, and that wouldn’t be all bad. Add a high pick to the $60 million in cap space they’re sitting on, and 2019 could be a breakout year. But Sean McDermott & Co. coached them up so well last season (wins at Atlanta, Kansas City) that I suspect they’ll squeeze more out of this group.

Projected record: 7-9

Jason Wolf

Josh Allen could have a spectacular career. But for now, we’re talking about a rookie quarterback with a patchwork offensive line and a relatively unaccomplished receiving corps. The team’s biggest star, LeSean McCoy, is a 30-year-old running back who last season recorded a career-low yards per carry. The run defense should be improved from a year ago. But this doesn’t look like a recipe for a playoff run.

Projected record: 5-11

Milt Northrop

It might take a tiebreaker to unsnarl mediocre Bills, Dolphins and Jets at end of season. The Bills will have some promising moments but not enough of them and will finish behind Fish and Jets in that order.

The Bills will need a super defensive performance to make up for deficiencies on offense. Nathan Peterman will have to play way over his head to carry an offensively challenged team, and Josh Allen is at least a half-season away from taking over. Even then he might not be ready. The defense will have its moments, but lack of offense will handicap the Bills.

Projected record: 6-10

Jeff Neiburg

Brandon Beane has a plan in place. Its patient approach is tailored to make the Bills a perennial playoff contender sooner than later. But the Bills made the playoffs last year and then added some young talent. So, the time is now? Well, not quite.

Buffalo won three of its final four games against bad teams and snuck into the playoffs at 9-7. Playoff berths tend to change narratives and expectations. The Bills, though, are still going to be a football team in 2018 that relies heavily on the playmaking ability of LeSean McCoy to score points. Problem is, he’ll be running behind an offensive line that lost veteran talent. A good defense — and the Bills do have plenty of talent on that side of the ball — can only win so many games.

There will be flashes, but 2018 will be a building year. A tough schedule early on will make that clear.

Projected record: 6-10

Rachel Lenzi

Serendipity — the convergence of so many things that creates a great development — won't get the Bills into the playoffs this year. Last year’s playoff berth was a once-in-a-great-while occurrence. If the Bills want to make the playoffs, Nathan Peterman has to prove he is a competent starting quarterback (until the Bills officially start the Josh Allen era), and has to do it behind an offensive line that has question marks. Returning to the playoffs won't be easy, even with upgrades to defensive line with the additions of defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and defensive end Trent Murphy, and more time together for the secondary.

The Bills not only have to contend with New England, but they have to earn wins against a schedule that opens at Baltimore and includes NFC North favorites Green Bay and Minnesota. They'll pick up a few wins (and some confidence) against Miami and the New York Jets. Yet the Bills don't have a consistent culture of winning, and they can’t count on another team to help them back into the playoffs, let alone win a few games.

Projected record: 6-10