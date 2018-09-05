High Schools: Frontier boys soccer now 5-0

Frontier, undefeated in five matches, is off to a 3-0 start in ECIC I boys soccer. The Falcons kept it going with a 4-1 victory over visiting West Seneca West on Wednesday.

There were four different goal scorers for coach Rich Kozak's team. Co-captain Jonah Kozak started it with a goal in the 21st minute. Jonathan Czajka, co-captain Matthew Clifford and Nicholas Sobczak scored second half goals for the winners. Czajka has seven goals on the season and Kozak four. Liam Walsh and Alex Hiam had assists for the winners.

Frontier, which owns league wins over Williamsville North and Orchard Park, has two tough tests coming up - Lancaster on Friday and Clarence next Tuesday, both away.

CSAT star scores six goals

Charter School for Applied Technologies (CSAT) junior Souleyman Diallo scored six goals and assisted on the other for the Eagles in a 10-7 Niagara Frontier League boys soccer loss to visiting Lewiston-Porter.

CSAT has been outscored, 47-14, in its six games, so far, all losses. Diallo has scored 12 of the Eagles' 14 goals and assisted on the two he didn't score.

Connor Spinda had one goal and three assists in the loss.

Olean girls win tourney opener

Calista Heister of Olean scored six times as the Huskies defeated Ellicottville, 8-1, in the first day of the Olean girls soccer tournament.

Portville and Holland were to meet in the other game.

South, Iroquois win in field hockey

Williamsville South won its second straight in ECIC field hockey, defeating West Seneca East, 7-0, as Elizabeth Sidorski and Chloe McKenna scored two goals each. Sidorski also had an assist. Elizabeth Jackson had a goal and two assists for the Billies.

Iroquois opened its field hockey season with a3-0 win over West Seneca West. Quinn Wierzzkowski had a goal and an assist in the Chiefs' victory.

Heat causes postponements

Because of the New York State regulations, several athletic events in Western New York were postponed because the heat index climbed to 96 degrees in many locales.