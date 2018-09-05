Hebeler Corp. trims number of layoffs

Hebeler Corp. will still make layoffs, but fewer of them.

The Town of Tonawanda-based metal fabricator now says it will lay off 21 employees, compared to the 60 it had warned about in a June notice filed with the state Department of Labor. The company has cited its decline in business with a major, unidentified customer as the reason for the layoffs.

Hebeler's amended notice said the company will lay off 21 of 98 employees at its Town of Tonawanda location, at 2000 Military Road. The workforce numbers have changed since its June notice, when Hebeler warned it could lay off 55 of 113 employees.

"Business levels have increased slightly since the June 28 notification; however, unless we obtain a commitment within the next couple of months for the volume of business we had previously anticipated shipping in the fourth quarter of 2018 or the first quarter of 2019, we will unfortunately need to undertake a reduction in force," the company said in a statement.

Most of the layoffs will occur in a 14-day period starting on Oct. 26. Layoff notices were rescinded for 19 other employees, the company said.

Meanwhile, one employee will be laid off from the 19-person workforce at Hebeler Process Solutions at 750 E. Ferry St., according to a separate notice. In July, the company had said five of its 22 employees there would be laid off.

Hebeler has handled projects such as designing and fabricating machinery for industries including power generation, oil and gas.