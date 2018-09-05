German beer hall Hofbrauhaus Buffalo clarifies timetable for opening

From switching locations to recruiting investors to importing brewing equipment to organizing its Stein Master Club, the process for opening Buffalo's first large-scale German beer hall, Hofbrauhaus, has felt like a marathon.

Back in June, the target was Sept. 1, Hofbrauhaus Buffalo managing partner Kevin Townsell told The News. Now, according to the project's Facebook page, November is now the goal for the debut of the ninth location of the German beer hall franchise in the United States.

The Bavarian-style brewery-restaurant will be able to accommodate roughly 1,000 patrons at 190 Scott St., The News' Andrew Galarneau reported in June, with the biergarten/patio area holding 300.

Excitement over Hofbrauhaus' arrival is evident in the popularity of its Stein Master Club, for which 200 people registered in the first 12 hours of availability. The membership fee is $199 for the first year and includes an engraved stein, a personal beer locker, 12 free beers each year and discounts to the Hofbrauhaus restaurant and on related merchandise.

Townsell is the chairman of the Buffalo Irish Festival as well as the former owner of the Shannon Pub, a Tonawanda bar-restaurant that doubled as a hub for live Irish music, which closed last summer.

Here's a timetable on Hofbrauhaus' progress, with links to The News' content.

May 12, 2014: Hofbrauhaus officially announces it will come to Buffalo.

Aug. 11, 2015: Townsell insists plans for Hofbrauhaus are still alive.

June 10, 2016: Utility line quagmire disrupts first location.

Feb. 22, 2017: Good news! Hofbrauhaus Buffalo finds new spot, hopes to open by January 2018.

Sept. 15, 2017: Hofbrauhaus meets investor goal, one step closer to targeted spring 2018 opening.

June 20, 2018: Townsell aims for Labor Day, but admits delays are possible.

