Rebecca Ngombwa, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo who is believed to be 111 years old, reflects on the pain and suffering she witnessed in that war-torn country and a refugee camp in Burundi. Ngombwa and some relatives from Congo resettled in Buffalo in 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Rebecca Ngombwa said she was born with the help of women elders in her village on Jan. 1, 1907. Because everyone was illiterate, and her birth didn't occur in a hospital, there is no certificate of her birth.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Rebecca Ngombwa escaped the Congo because it was not safe, especially for members of the minority Banyamulenge tribe, sometimes called the "Tutsi Congolese."
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Rebecca Ngombwa spent 20 years living in a United Nations refugee camp in Burundi before coming to Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
The International Institute of Buffalo, a resettlement agency, helped Rebecca Ngombwa come to Buffalo. She is among 390 refugees from the Congo who resettled in New York State in the first eight months of 2018, many of them in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Rebecca Ngombwa She lives on the city's West Side, where many immigrants have resettled. She said she is amazed at God's miracles she found in Buffalo, like refrigerators and washing machines.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Rebecca Ngombwa and other relatives were interviewed at her family's home on Buffalo's West Side on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Gabriel Bwanangoyi, 72, who is Rebecca Ngombwa's son-in-law, came with her to Buffalo. Her daughter Zera Nagazyra also resettled in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Talking about their new life in Buffalo, Zera Nagazyra said, "We feel comfortable because there is a Congolese community here."
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Zera Nagazyra listens to Charles Rwagasore, 34, translate English into their native language during an interview with family members that escaped war-torn Congo and resettled in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
"Here it is really peaceful," Zera Nagazyra said. "We can sleep nights without fear and no one can attack you. You can have everything you need here."
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
The Thompson-Reuters Foundation this year listed Congo as the seventh most dangerous place in the world for women. Nagazyra Zera said Buffalo is much better.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Gabriel Bwanangoyi, during an interview with family members that escaped war-torn Congo, Africa and made their new home as refugees in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Muzima Prince, 1 1/2 years old, stays close to his mother Gentille Nyamutarutwa, 41, as she discusses her new life in Buffalo. She is part of a large family that escaped from Congo and resettled in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Muzima Prince passes by great-grandmother Rebecca Ngombwa, 111 years old, in the family's dining room at their new home in Buffalo.
Share this article