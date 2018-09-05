BuffaloNews.com
Outdoor spaces: A look back at homes we visited
Michael and Sandy Starks have a lovely illuminated patio under a canopy at their home in Snyder.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Linda Gellman's garden in the Elmwood Village features a labyrinth in the backyard.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Clarence residents Tony and Bev Tylenda tend to formal and informal English-style gardens. Their workshop looks like an English cottage.
Shuran Huang/Buffalo News
The two-level deck is the place to be at the Grand Island home of master gardeners Paul and Peggy Koppmann.
Shuran Huang/Buffalo News
A welcoming front porch is found on the home of Ken and Phyllis Wells in the Parkside neighborhood.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Small is beautiful when it comes to the charming porch at the home of Stephen and Rebecca Parisi in Williamsville.
Shuran Huang/Buffalo News
The garden of Tony and Julia Favorito in Buffalo features a handmade sphere with a deck inside.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Thousands of rocks and minerals are displayed among the flowers at the Town of Tonawanda home of Dick and Jeanne Phillips.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A shade garden runs along the side of Nick and Beth Buscaglia's house on the shore of Lake Erie.
Shuran Huang/Buffalo News
Donat Sadkowski built this swing for the garden he designed and has maintained for many years.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Prospects Challenge: Bruins 3, Sabres 1
Music is Art Festival 2018
#EveryDayAPhoto 2018
Smiles at Frederick Law Olmsted Gala
Sabres Prospect Challenge game
Williamsville North vs Clarence
Smiles at Cookie Monsta and Funtcase in Town Ballroom
Smiles at Niall Horan at Darien Lake
South Park 12, Maritime/Health Sciences 0
Wednesday, September 5, 2018
Beginning in June, The Buffalo News visited and photographed outdoor spaces at homes in Western New York for a weekly feature. Here are some highlights.
Outdoor spaces: A look back at homes we visited
Outdoor spaces: A lakeside garden in Wanakah
Outdoor spaces: A garden or rocks, not just a rock garden
