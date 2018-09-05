Brayden Kuciel, 3, is starting pre-school at Brierwood in Lancaster.
Courtesy of Kailee Kuciel
Abby Smith is entering fifth grade at Charlotte Ave Elementary in Hamburg on Sept. 5, 2018.
Courtesy of Joanne Hahn-Smith
Mason Petschke is starting third grade at St. Amelia School in Tonawanda, N.Y.
Courtesy of Tracey Miller
Julia Bonfante is starting kindergarten at Heim Elementary in Getzville, N.Y.
Courtesy of Philip Bonfante
Left: Bobby Adams waiting to get on the school bus on Sept. 11, 2006, for his first day of kindergarten at Alden Primary School. Right: Bobby Adams getting into his car to start his first day of senior year at Alden High School on Sept. 4, 2018.
Courtesy of @karbear567
Jason Eggink (left) is starting second grade and Riley Eggink (right) is starting fifth grade in Alden.
Courtesy of Sally Eggink
Tierney Ashe, 16, is starting junior year at Mt. Mercy Academy.
Courtesy of Jamie Andolina
Mom Sally Eggink with her sons Jason Eggink and Riley Eggink.
Courtesy of Sally Eggink
Nyla Polka, 8, is entering fourth grade at Errick Road Elementary in Wheatfield, N.Y.
Courtesy of Kara Polka
Konner Keller is starting second grade at Colonial Village Elementary in Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Courtesy of Tonja Keller
Seven-month-old Enzo Elliott is starting daycare on Sept. 4, 2018, in the infant room at Brierwood Daycare Center in Lancaster.
Courtesy of Tom and Mary Elliott
Twins Kylie and Kelsie Ackerman are starting fourth grade at Fillmore Central School in Fillmore, N.Y., in Allegany County.
Courtesy of Cortney Ackerman
Emily Estelle Saboda is starting kindergarten at Big Tree Elementary in the Frontier Central School District.
Courtesy of @jsaboda524
Connor Cross is starting third grade at Windom Elementary in Orchard Park.
Courtesy of Gena Young
Ryder Bechtold is starting first grade at Forest Elementary.
Courtesy of Kimberly Bechtold
Collin Welch is starting third grade at Windom Elementary in Orchard Park.
Courtesy of Karen Welch
Todd Baker is starting kindergarten at Buffalo United Charter School.
Courtesy of Stephanie Peete
Leopold Scott is entering kindergarten at Buffalo Public School No. 81.
Courtesy of Lawrence Scott
Oliver Scott is starting third grade and Leopold Scott is starting kindergarten at Buffalo Public School No. 81.
Courtesy of Lawrence Scott
Sam Ribbeck, 2, from West Seneca is starting his first day of Purple Dinos.
Courtesy of @stacyribbeck15
Maranella Sophia Lis is starting kindergarten at Lindbergh Elementary in Kenmore, N.Y.
Courtesy of @lissmoe
Buffalo News reporter Steve Watson was about to start kindergarten on Sept. 3, 1980, at Lindbergh Elementary School in Kenmore, N.Y.
Courtesy of Steve Watson
Thirty-eight years later, Steve's son, Eli Watson, is starting kindergarten at Lindbergh Elementary School in Kenmore, N.Y.
Courtesy of Steve Watson
Charlie Cannon hugs his mother, Ellen Cannon before boarding the bus with his neighbors as Orchard Park students head to school for the first day of classes on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
John Ruth is entering fourth grade at Cloverbank Elementary.
Courtesy of Lois Dennis
Brynn Murawa is starting second grade at Union Pleasant Elementary in Hamburg.
Courtesy of Tiffany Elliott
Robin Domogala shows her daughter Tenley home to board the bus as Orchard Park students head to school for the first day of classes on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Ellen Cannon, left, and Elisha Clapp, right, snap a photo of their children; Ella Corcoran, Hailey Cannon, Matthew Cannon, and Charlie Cannon, before they boarded the bus, Orchard Park students what to get on the bus for the first day of school on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Nick Corcoran snaps a picture with his daughter Ella before she gets on the bus as Orchard Park students head to school for the first day of classes on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.
