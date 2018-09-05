A Closer Look: Bennett High School, a 'community icon' on Main

Photo: 1 / 40

These days, it’s called the Lewis J. Bennett School of Innovative Technology. But for the old-timers, this handsome, imposing building on a hill overlooking Main Street will always be known simply as "Bennett." “Everyone knows where Bennett is on Main Street," said Paul McDonnell, director of facilities, planning, design and construction for the Buffalo Public Schools. "It’s really become so much of a community icon.” Explore the Georgian revival-style building through this latest installment in our Closer Look series. - Jay Rey