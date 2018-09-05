Forster to retire as Niagara County Democratic chairman

Nicholas J. Forster, the longtime chairman of the Niagara County Democratic Committee, announced Wednesday he will step down from the post and support Jason Zona as his successor.

“I must admit I am tired of it,” Forster said. “I realize that I have served long enough, and I have decided to devote my attention to other matters that may include seeking local elective office.”

Forster started his Democratic career as chairman of the Niagara Falls city committee in 1990. He later served his first stint as county chairman from 1996 until 2001, returning in 2012.

“It remained my goal that others join me in what I consider the noblest of pursuits – electing Democrats to public office,” he said. “That goal wasn’t always easy to accomplish; hard-fought campaigns sometimes ended in painful defeats.”

Forster said he will support Zona, a county legislator, when the committee reorganizes later this month.

“Jay knows the ropes, is a tested campaigner and organizer and has the brains, determination and energy to lead the party to new heights,” Forster said.