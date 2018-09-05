Every Time I Die unveils lineup, venue for Tid The Season 2

Every Time I Die has released the venue and supporting lineup for the sophomore installment of Tid The Season, the revamped version of its yearly holiday concert tradition.

The local hardcore heroes will once again be taking over Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.) at 1 p.m. Dec. 15 for its one-day holiday festival.

Joining ETID at the waterfront complex will be fellow Buffalo hardcore legends Snapcase, New Jersey punk rock outfit Bouncing Souls and Pennsylvania ska-punk act the Menzingers, as well as Knocked Loose, Turnstile, Angel Du$t and Vein.

In addition, Blackcraft Wrestling will present a number of matches featuring appearances by Butcher and the Blade, Jimmy Havoc, Saraya Knight and many more to be announced down the road.

Technically, the show has been on sale since on sale since being teased way back in December, with early bird/blind faith tickets already sold out, but now that the full lineup and venue are public, expect the remaining tickets to go fast.

If you are new to this, ETID's Xmas Show sells out every single year without fail.

Tickets are $40 and available to purchase through the venue's ticket office, ETix.com or charge by phone at 893-2900. Further event details can be found here.

