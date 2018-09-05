ENSMINGER, Lynn Hargrave (Weigand)

Beloved wife, mom, aunt, grandmother, and friend to many, passed to a more peaceful place. Lynn is survived by her husband Larry; twin sister Debbie Berner (Gary); children Sandy Bauerschmidt (Greg Stroh) and Jeff (Tracy); sister-in-law Linda Hanes (late Donald); nieces Lisa Wright (Kevin) and Melissa Ewing (Paul); nephews Mark Kohl (Kyle), Randy Berner (Stephanie) and Greg Berner (Heather); grandchildren Drew Bauerschmidt, Evan, Michael, and Ryan; many cousins, and her Aunt Peggy (Kurt). We would be remiss to not include Lynn's many wonderful friends as well as her loving Sigma Kappa sorority sisters. Family and friends are welcome at Lynn's wake Saturday, September 15th at 2:00pm-5:00pm at St. Matthias Episcopal Church located at 374 Main Street in East Aurora. Memorial service is scheduled for Friday, October 5th at 5:00pm at St Matthias. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, a donation in Lynn's memory could be made to St. Matthias Episcopal Church or the Boy's and Girl's Club of East Aurora.