Elliott-Patton to be named UMOJA's 'Woman of the Year'

Patricia A. Elliott-Patton will be honored as Woman of the Year when UMOJA Inc. holds it annual dinner at 6 p.m. Sunday in the CAO Alphonso "Rafi" Greene Jr. Masten Resource Center, 1423 Fillmore Ave.

Elliott-Patton is being recognized for her work as assistant director at the center and in the community, including mentoring a group of girls at the Health Sciences Charter School, creating a Raising Queens Rites of Passage Program for high school girls, hosting the District Parent Coordinating Council Roundtable television show and authoring the "I Am African First!" children's story.

The event includes a buffet dinner and music by Sabu's Oasis featuring Drea D'Nur, and will be moderated by Samuel L. Radford III, DPCC president. Tickets are $25. For information, call 533-6283.