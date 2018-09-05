DeWITT, John Henry

DeWITT - John Henry Age 69, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, August 31, 2018 at Buffalo General Medical Center. John was born on September 4, 1948 in Latham, New York. He was son of the late Helen Ward DeWitt and Byron R. DeWitt of Pavilion. Beloved husband of Caryn Valle-DeWitt and devoted father of John Byron DeWitt (Christina) of Amherst, Maria Danielle Maxwell of Richmond Virginia, Joanna Blackmon (Adam) of Rochester, and Michael Dominic of Buffalo. He was the caring grandfather to Philip John and Ava Maria Maxwell. He left many family members, nieces, nephews, and cherished friends and neighbors who we are privileged to call extended family. The family will be present from 9:00-10:00AM on Friday, September 7, 2018 at Sts. Peter & Paul RC Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221, where a 10:00AM Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow visitation. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Crossroads House, www.crossroadshouse.com, PO Box 403, Batavia, NY 14021. For more information, please call 585-343-8260 or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.gilmartinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Gilmartin Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Inc., 329-333, West Main Street, Batavia, New York 14020.