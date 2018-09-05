Comedy on Tap: 'Whose Live Anyway,' Matt Bergman and Horrible People

Lots of people are returning to school this week, but thankfully there’s lots of places to take the edge off with a little comedy. Here are our picks for Sept. 6-12.

One of the hardest tricks in comedy is good improv, and fortunately a group of masters come to the University at Buffalo's Center for the Arts for “Whose Live Anyway?” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10. The current cast of “Who’s Line Is It Anyway?” – Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray – will deliver 90 minutes of improv and song comedy in this new show based entirely on audience suggestions. The show is all ages. Tickets range from $29 to $79. Info: ubcfa.org

Buffalo native Matt Bergman makes a rare return to the area with two headlining shows at Rob’s Comedy Playhouse at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Bergman got his start at Tonawanda’s old Comix Café, and soon left the area to hone his comedy skills. Bergman has evolved from opener to headlining act, and released a comedy album, “A Little Bit Balder Now,” that charted on iTunes in 2014. He has also appeared on Comedy Central, and AXS TV’s “Live at Gotham.” Tickets are $12 and $10. Info: robscomedyplayhouse.com

“Horrible People” is a night when comedians tell tales about the worst adventures of their lives. At the next event, 8 p.m. Sept. 12 in Helium Comedy Club, local comics Jameel Key, Cody Colin Chase, Don Johnson, Jake Samson, Alex Brady, Liz Reaves, Liam Patrick, Allie Brady and Jesse Winterhalter will share their stories. General admission is $10. Info: buffalo.heliumcomedy.com