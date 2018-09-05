Colleges: Bona hoops to face Fordham in Rochester

St. Bonaventure will open its Atlantic 10 Conference men's basketball schedule in nationally televised game (NBCSN) at George Mason on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 6.

The Bonnies' conference games, including eight at home was announced by the Atlantic 10 on Wednesday. A ninth "home" game will be against Fordham at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Coach Mark Schmidt's team will play its first home game in the conference on Wednesday, Jan. 9 against Saint Joseph's, which will be among the preseason favorites to win the conference championship.

As previously announced Bona will face Davidson, Duquesne, Fordham, George Mason and Saint Joseph's twice each and meet Dayton, George Washington, La Salle, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Richmond, VCU and Saint Louis in single contests.

The Bona home A-10 schedule:

Jan. 9 Saint Joseph's 7 p.m.; 19 Dayton 4:30.

Feb. 1 Davidson 7 p.m. (ESPN 2); 9 VCU TBA; 17 George Mason 2 p.m.; 20 La Salle 7 p.m.; 27 Duquesne 7 p.m.

March 9 Saint Louis, 2 p.m.

UB host Griffs in women's soccer

The University at Buffalo women's soccer team will put its three-game win streak on the line at 7 p.m. tonight against Canisius at UB Stadium

The Bulls defeated Cornell and Albany last weekend on the road with senior captain Carissima Cutrona (Williamsville South) scoring three goals and an assist in the two victories.

UB goalkeeper Emily Kelly, a freshman from Wilson, hs not allowed a goal since the first half of the season opener at St. John's. Her shutout streak has reached 328 minutes, 40 seconds, second longest in UB women's soccer history. Kelly was named MAC Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Canisius is 2-1-1 after a 2-2 draw at St. Bonaventure on Sunday. Paige Buscaglia and Madeline Beaulieu each have two goals for the Golden Griffins. Freshman Hope Balling (Tonawanda) has threee assists. Junior goalkeeper Alana Rossi has a 1.18 goals-agaisnt average with one shutout.

Dukes signs to play in Russia

Niagara University men's basketball scoring leader Kahlil Dukes has signed a professional contract with BC Irkut of the Russian Super League.

The Hartford, Conn. native graduated from Niagara in 2017 and played while he was earning a masters in interdisciplinary studies last sason. Dukes averaged 21.0 points, second in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, in the 2017-18 season. In two seasons at Niagasra he scored 1,202 points and made 91.4 percent of his free throws.