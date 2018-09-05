CIANCONE, Lucy

CIANCONE - Lucy Of Williamsville, NY. Entered into rest September 3, 2018. Loving daughter of the late Louis and Maria Ciancone; dear sister of Lena Andresino, the late Antoinette (late Angelo) Rosati, and the late Carmen (late Betty) Ciancone; also survived by cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at SS. Peter and Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville, on Saturday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Mount Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com