CDC: Do not eat Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reiterating its warning against consuming Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal now that another 30 people in three more states have become sick, months after its initial recall.

That makes 130 cases linked to the contaminated product in 19 states. There were 15 cases of associated salmonella poisoning reported in New York. No deaths have been reported, but there were 34 hospitalizations.

The CDC warns consumers not to eat or buy any of the cereal, regardless of size or "best by" date, warning that the Food and Drug Administration has found affected batches still on store shelves. It also warned consumers to dump any Honey Smacks cereal they have at home and thoroughly wash any containers it was in.

The cereal was recalled in June, along with a slew of other products linked to salmonella poisoning. Illnesses linked to the cereal were reported as far back as March, and have affected consumers ages infant to 95. Salmonella consumption can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and death, especially in young, frail or elderly people, or those with weakened immune systems.

The FDA suspects the salmonella could've come from tainted whey powder manufactured by Associated Milk Producers, a dairy cooperative in Minnesota.