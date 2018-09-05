Canisius' Schmelzer, Eden's Seitz on Devils' roster for Prospects Challenge

Two local products will be on the New Jersey Devils' roster for the Sabres Prospects Challenge this weekend in HarborCenter.

Former Canisius College star Ryan Schmelzer and Nichols product Dylan Seitz of Eden, who played last year in the Quebec League, are both slated to be with the Devils.

Schmelzer signed a one-year AHL contract with the Binghamton Devils in July after finishing last season with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder. Schmelzer had seven points in seven regular-season games before leading the team in scoring with 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) during his team's run to the Eastern Conference finals.

Schmelzer was Canisius' captain last season and was an All-Atlantic Hockey Third Team selection after ending the season third on the team in scoring with 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists). A Senior CLASS Award All-American First Team selection, Schmelzer played 143 games in his Canisius career. He finished 10th in school history in goals (40), assists (66) and points (106) and tied with Tampa Bay Lightning forward Cory Conacher for tops in school history with 12 game-winning goals.

Schmelzer, who played at Williamsville East and with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres, was selected to the all-conference team twice and was named the league's top defensive forward in 2016-17.

Seitz, also a former member of the Jr. Sabres, had 17 goals and 14 assists last year with Moncton. He played with Kitchener of the Ontario League in 2016-17.

The Devils play the Sabres at 7 p.m. Friday, Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and meet Boston at 9:30 a.m. Monday. Tickets for each game are $10 and available at the KeyBank Center box office and through Sabres.com.