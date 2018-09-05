Share this article

Can of paint dropped from overpass splatters vehicle on Kensington

Someone dropped a paint can off of a Kensington Expressway overpass on Tuesday, smashing a vehicle's windshield and dousing the vehicle in paint, according to a Buffalo police report.

A driver was heading west on the expressway beneath Jefferson Avenue when the paint can struck the rental vehicle, according to the report.

A summary of the police report reviewed by The Buffalo News did not include the time the incident occurred.

