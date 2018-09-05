Buffalo police officer, driver hurt in crash on Michigan Avenue

A crash between a Buffalo Police patrol vehicle and a second vehicle left the officer and the driver of the other vehicle injured Tuesday night, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said.

The incident took place just before 11 p.m. on Michigan Avenue and High Street.

The officer was southbound on Michigan with his lights and sirens activated when the second car attempting to make a left turn hit the patrol vehicle. The patrol vehicle then struck a fire hydrant and the other vehicle hit a building. The officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of what police said were non-life threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed.