Buffalo Police Department gets new deputy commissioner, district chief

Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood has named Central District Chief Barbara A. Lark the department's newest deputy commissioner.

Barbara A. Lark (Courtesy City of Buffalo)

Lark became Central District chief in May, transferring from being chief in the Ferry-Fillmore District. Lark was promoted from captain to chief in Ferry-Fillmore in June 2016.

Lockwood, who was appointed commissioner earlier this year, has now filled both deputy commissioner posts in the department. Joseph A. Gramaglia, who holds the other deputy commissioner post, was promoted to that job in May.

Dawn M. Kent, a captain in the Internal Affairs Division, also has been promoted to fill Lark's post as chief of the Central District.

Aaron Besecker – Aaron Besecker is a breaking news and criminal justice reporter for The Buffalo News. He has been a News staff reporter since 2007.
