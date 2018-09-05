BUENNAGEL, Junester L.

BUENNAGEL - Junester L. Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest September 3, 2018; beloved wife of Karl F. Buennagel; devoted mother of Louis and Francis Buennagel; loving daughter of the late Elizabeth Moore; dear sister of two brothers; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. John Gualbert Church, 83 Gualbert Ave., Cheektowaga, on Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Your online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com