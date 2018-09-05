Brian Daboll's offense promises unpredictability, but what about the talent?

Buffalo Bills fullback Patrick DiMarco says offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has a pet phrase he likes to repeat to players.

"You've got to stick to what you're good at and give the best look to be effective," DiMarco says. "Coach Daboll says you don't want to try to pound a nail into a cement wall."

Translation: Don't keep hammering at the defense's strength.

The Bills' players are excited about the prospects for the new offensive scheme.

"Our offense is very exotic," says right tackle Jordan Mills.

"There's a lot of variety," says receiver Andre Holmes.

"It's extremely dynamic," says DiMarco.

Are they talking about throwing the ball 50 times a game and expecting to score 30 a game?

Nobody's predicting that for the Bills this season.

What they're talking about is diversity – using many different personnel groupings and formations and a ton of shifting and motion before the snap.

Here's a look at what to expect from Daboll's offense, based on what we've seen in training camp and preseason:

Quarterback-friendly

All the pre-snap shifting is a staple of the offense in New England, in particular, where Daboll spent 11 years as an assistant. From 2014 to 2016, Daboll was tight ends coach under Patriots coordinator Josh McDaniels.

"Setting the quarterback up for success in Brian Daboll's offense or Josh McDaniels' offense is being able to help the quarterback get answers before the snap of the football," says Fox Sports analyst Brady Quinn, who played quarterback for Daboll when he was coordinator with Cleveland in 2009 and Kansas City in 2012.

"What Brian does — and other people do this as well, this isn't exclusive to Brian — he finds ways of giving you answers," Quinn said. "So that could be through what you call displacement. Displacement is where you play the running back, tight end on the outside of the formation. That's going to largely tell you man or zone."

Throughout training camp, the Bills often split LeSean McCoy out wide as a receiver. Maybe he stayed there. Maybe he shifted back to the backfield before the snap. Ditto for tight end Charles Clay, and even DiMarco, the fullback.

"When you put a guy all the way on the outside, whether you leave him there or not, it's already telling you something," Quinn said. "If you bring him back to the backfield and we know there's a corner out there, we know they're playing zone."

"For Daboll, it all starts with how he can make his quarterback productive," said Jim Kubiak, the Navy great and Western New York quarterback tutor.

"If I'm in a 2-by-2 set and it's going to go to a 3-by-1 set, how does the defense adjust?" says Kubiak, referring to a shift that puts a third receiver to one side of the formation. "If they overcompensate for the trips side, I've got my man-to-man on the backside. If they don't, then I work the front side. You're helping the quarterback identify what they're trying to do defensively."

The shifting also helps show the defense's hand in run assignments.

"Are we motioning to get the free safety down in the box?" DiMarco says. "Are we motioning to get the strong safety down? What look do we want? All of that goes into the pre-snap motion. Motions are set up to get the look we want."

And motion forces defenders to think just a little bit more.

"When you're moving guys around, the defense has to communicate," DiMarco says. "It's hard to be 100 percent in communication when defensive guys are crossing, man or zone, you're shifting the front."

"What that does is it helps quarterbacks play more confident," Quinn says, "because when you already have an idea where you're going to go, and you already know part of the answer. Once the ball is snapped it helps speed up your decision making. If you can help speed up your mind, you speed up your eyes and feet and everything else. Then the physical traits of the quarterback should fall in line."

New England Upstate

Like the Patriots, the Bills will run a lot of similar plays out of different looks, thanks to the pre-snap motion and changing personnel groupings.

It's an offense that looks complicated to the defense because of all of the "window dressing," but it's not as complicated for the offense because the concepts stay the same, regardless of the personnel groups on the field.

"Teams get really good at recognizing when you're good at certain things," DiMarco said. "You do 'em from 17 different looks, 20 different looks, to kind of mess up tendencies. You need to do a lot of different things to get the defense off their cues, get the defense thinking. That's what you've got to do in this league."

That's the idea behind the Erhardt-Perkins offensive coaching tree that Daboll learned with New England (developed by ex-Patriot assistants Ron Erhardt and Ray Perkins in the '70s). Play calls typically describe the route combinations on each side of the field. The quarterback has to remember the shape of the route combinations to understand the play, regardless of personnel in the huddle.

The Patriots are great at exploiting mismatches, and that's the focus for Daboll. So the game plan can vary greatly week to week, depending on the opponent.

"We only have 16 of these things," Daboll says. "There's a different fingerprint for each coordinator you face. There's different strengths for opposing personnel you're facing. So you have to do a good job as a coach to make sure you put guys in the best position – scheme-wise or matchup-wise."

In Rick Dennison's offense last season, for instance, the Bills' No. 1 wideout, Kelvin Benjamin, could be counted on to line up in the X-receiver spot, opposite the tight end side of the formation.

That's where he's best suited. But the expectation is Benjamin is going to be moving around more, based on the matchup that Daboll is hoping to exploit.

Dennison came in wanting to run a zone-blocking scheme, which fit his West Coast passing principles. He adjusted as the season went on and relied less on the zone scheme, using more gap schemes with pulling linemen because that suited the Bills' front five.

Daboll figures to vary man and zone blocking depending on the opponent. But there will be a lot of misdirection, with traps, counter runs and jet sweep action.

"I think you need to try to do what you need to do each week to win," Daboll said in the spring. "Whether it's zone or gap scheme, you have to have variety in everything you do. Whether it's gap schemes sometimes this week, zone scheme sometimes this week, mix of both. You have to have that expansive playbook because you have to dictate tempo offensively."

Look for balance

The Bills ranked sixth in the NFL in rushing yards last season. The best player on the team is LeSean McCoy. Based on the way the team operated last year, head coach Sean McDermott's history suggests he wants to control the clock and not turn the ball over.

"I think you're going to see a steady dose of running the ball," Kubiak says. "I don't think this is going to be a throw the ball 50 times a game offense. I have some friends who know Brian pretty well, and I think that he really got better in the run game as his career has gone on. He was tight ends coach and he was with (longtime offensive line coach) Dante Scarnecchia in New England and learned a lot there. We're going to see good balance. I think you're going to see tight ends in three-point stances. I think you're going to see different personnel groupings."

The Bills ran the ball 48 percent of the time last season, which was sixth most in the NFL. Unless they're playing from behind a lot, expect the Bills to be in the top half of the league in run percentage.

But look for them to be a bit less predictable in the run game than they were last year.

Last year the Bills used "regular" or "21" personnel (two backs, one tight end, two wide receivers) on 159 plays, or 16 percent of their offensive snaps, according to News statistics. On only five of those 159 plays was a running back split out as a receiver.

In addition, the Bills ran the ball on 71 percent of those "21" personnel plays overall, the second highest rate in the NFL (to the New York Giants).

Running that frequently on first-and-10 is akin to hammering a nail into cement. When the Bills passed on first-and-10 out of regular, they were very successful, averaging 10.36 yards on 25 attempts.

McCoy is the Bills' best matchup nightmare for defenses.

If the Bills are in two-back or two-tight end sets, the defense has to respect the run. The opportunity is there to throw, particularly if the tight ends produce as receiving threats. It's what makes New England so dangerous in two-tight-end sets. They can run because their tight ends are great blockers. They can throw, because few defenders can match up with tight end Rob Gronkowski.

"I don't know too many linebackers who can cover ‘25' or safeties who can cover '25' one on one in space," DiMarco says, naming McCoy by his number.

The No. 29 offense

Daboll & Co. have a heavy lift. The Bills' offense ranked 29th in yards and 22nd in points last year. The quarterback is new. The offensive line lost its two best players. The receiving corps is unproven.

Daboll is not a magician. The Kansas City team he worked for in 2012 went 2-14. His offense ranked 32nd in scoring and 24th in yards. The Cleveland team Daboll worked for in 2009 went 5-11. His offense ranked 29th in points and 32nd in yards.

No coach wins without talent. Motion and misdirection is most effective in situations where the defense has to respect both the run and the pass.

What happens on third-and-8? What happens when the Bills have to play catch-up? That's when talent prevails.

When the defense brings pressure, it usually plays man coverage on the back end. Will the Bills' offensive line hold up? Will the receivers win?

"You've got to win one-on-one," Kubiak said. "Receivers who catch a lot of balls in college but can't get off the jam are not going to play in the NFL. You've got to be able to get off the jam. That's going to be a real interesting thing to watch.

"I don't know if Benjamin wins all the time off the jam. Certainly to be successful on third-and-long, your receivers have got to win. That's the whole game."

Furthermore, the Bills' competition is tough early. The first three defenses the Bills face ranked in the top six in points allowed last season: Baltimore (sixth), the L.A. Chargers (third) and Minnesota (first).

"In the early part of the season from the defenses you're gonna play, whether it's a different coordinator or the same coordinator, the first four games you really have to stress your fundamentals," Daboll said. "Fundamentals is what wins games. Can you block the guy in front of you with the proper footwork, pad level, leverage? Can you beat press coverage? Can you throw the football on time?"

Daboll will be trying to get his best players in the best matchups.

He's going to find out early on how well he can avoid hammering his nails into concrete walls.