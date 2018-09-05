BOYER, Hannah Grace

BOYER - Hannah Grace Hannah was 4 years old and born September 6, 2013 in Buffalo, NY. She passed into Heaven peacefully in the arms of her parents August 31, 2018. Hannah is survived by her parents Chandra (Whitefield) and Arlen Boyer; sister of Asher; granddaughter of Kevin Boyer and Joan Boyer, Kathleen and Richard Whitefield; great-granddaughter of Clarene Pickard; niece of Nadia and Brandon Boyer, Richard Whitefield, Andrea and Adam Neudecker; also survived by extended family including great-aunts, uncles, and cousins; a multitude of church family; friends, and a community who loved her very much. Visitation for Hannah will be Thursday at 5PM followed by a Celebration of Life at 6PM from The Renovation Church 567 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, NY 14207. Donations in Hannah's memory may be may to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or an institution dedicated to pediatric cancer. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME.