[BN] Blitz newsletter: Tre'Davious White tells how the Bills can create 32 takeaways this season

Bills defensive backs Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Tre'Davious White and Vontae Davis sat down with The News recently for a roundtable-type discussion on how the unit jelled so quickly.

Jay Skurski's Q&A with the players is a fun read, highlighted by White, Hyde and Poyer constantly poking fun at Davis' age. ("You know the teams that have the throwback jerseys?" Hyde asked. "Like, that was their jerseys when he started.")

One interesting point White makes is that the defense strives to record two takeaways a game, which would give them 32 for the season. That mark would put the Bills near the top of the league at forcing turnovers – Baltimore led the league last season with 34 takeaways, Kansas City led the year before with 33, and Sean McDermott's Carolina team finished tops in the league the year before that with 39.

But where are those turnovers going to come form? White has it all planned out.

"So if we get 20 picks between us," White said, referencing the four players, "that's 20 takeaways. Our goal is two takeaways a game as a defense, so if we get 20 between us four, with the seven guys we've got up front, that's an easy 12. Uncle Kyle (Williams), cousin Jerry (Hughes) and we got 'Uncle Zo' (Lorenzo Alexander) on the outside at linebacker? Yeah, that's easy. We can easily get 32."

Kyle Williams unsure when his 13th NFL season will start: Speaking of "Uncle Kyle," Williams is working back from his knee injury and isn't sure he'll be able to play in the opener. “We'll go day by day," he said. "Obviously I'm not here to watch and I'm not good at watching. So I'm going to work as hard as I can to progress."

Bills season outlook, gameday guide: Get caught up for Week 1 with Skurski's season outlook capsules that outline the big issues surrounding the team. He predicted the Bills to finish 6-10. You can also get a refresher on New Era Field parking rates, prohibited items, season promotions and more right here.

Ed Hochuli's son makes NFL referee debut for Bills-Ravens: The Bills will have a first-time referee for their opener. Shawn Hochuli has been in the league since 2014 and worked as a side judge and back judge.

