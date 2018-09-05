Blacksmith-themed brewery coming to Williamsville

The owner of Oliver's and Creekview Restaurant is turning a former Williamsville plastic surgery practice into a blacksmith-themed brewery-restaurant.

David Schutte said the two buildings at 5611 and 5609 Main St., the former Center for Plastic Surgery, will be remodeled on a theme reflecting their original use, as a blacksmithing operation.

"The craft brewery idea has been pretty popular for a while, and I thought Williamsville was ripe for this project," Schutte said.

Its name will reflect the property's history, said Schutte, who indicated he has other partners in the project. He declined to share the proposed name until he's sure it doesn't duplicate another venture's moniker.

But he was able to share details of the venture, expected to open in late spring 2019.

The westernmost building will become a brewery. Its products will be piped into the restaurant, where it will fill "50-gallon copper pouring tanks suspended from the ceiling," Schutte said.

The restaurant will have about 100 seats. The eastern building will have about 1,000 square feet added on the Main Street side for a bar. Windows along the creek will tilt open, and there will be a beer garden on the south side of the project connecting the two buildings.

A wood-fired pizza oven will be installed, to provide the heart of the menu. Expect burgers, salads, and pretzels with beer cheese as well.

"Basically, it was an opportunity I could not pass up, with the proximity of the Creekview," he said. The restaurants will be able to draw from shared office operations, staff and parking, he noted. "Something was going to go in there, and I thought, it better be me."

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.