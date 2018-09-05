BISSONETTE, Elizabeth J. (Obersheimer)

September 4, 2018. Wife of the late Frances L. Bissonette; stepmother of Douglas (Margaret), Michael (Sharon), Suzanne (Daniel), Patricia (Donald) and MaryBeth (Michael) Nikel; also survived by 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, 1 mile north of Maple Rd. just past Klein (same location as Dengler, Roberts, Perna), Thursday 3-7PM and are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8900 Sheridan Dr., Clarence, Friday at 10 AM. Gift in Mrs. Bissonette's memory made to Habitat for Humanity appreciated.