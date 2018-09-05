40-year-old man arrested in Elmwood stabbing over parking space

Buffalo police on Wednesday morning announced the arrest of a 40-year-old man in connection with a stabbing Friday night on Elmwood Avenue in what authorities described as a dispute over a parking space.

The suspect, identified by police as Rashad Robinson of East Delavan Avenue, faces an attempted murder charge. Robinson was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday after turning himself in at the department's Northwest District station, according to a Buffalo police report.

The attack happened just after 10 p.m. Friday in the parking lot between Elmwood Taco and Subs and Starbucks, according to the police report. The 19-year-old victim was stabbed at least twice, including in the neck and lower back, and taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.

The victim told police "an altercation occurred from a road rage incident over a parking spot," according to the police report. The suspect knocked the victim's phone out of his hand and then stabbed him in the back of the neck. The suspect then keyed the victim's car and stabbed him in the lower back, according to the report.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a woman. The vehicle was recovered Castle Place, between Kensington and Leroy avenues.

Robinson was also charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal mischief.