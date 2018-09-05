Another Voice: Church must not let children have 'alone time' with priests

By Deborah Merrifield

I am retired from a 37-year career in preventing, uncovering and treating child abuse and neglect, and 20 of those years were as deputy commissioner and commissioner of the Erie County Department of Social Services.

I have also done counseling with adults who were sexually abused as children who were still experiencing the trauma from those early experiences. In the vast majority of these cases, no one ever found out about the abuse when it was happening and many times I was the first person the adult victim of child sexual abuse ever told.

I learned so much about the methods of accomplishing child sexual abuse from the brave and articulate adults who now had the courage to tell their story. So many of us in this field learned long ago that child sexual abuse is, almost always, a crime of opportunity.

Very few child sexual abusers commit their acts with other adults or children present during the abusive acts. Child sexual abusers often gain access to the child through having a trusted relationship with the parents, the child or both.

Adults in positions of authority who are trusted by parents and children have the prime vantage point to get away with abuse. This abuser could be a trusted family or extended family member, a mother's boyfriend who babysits the child, caregivers in residential and day facilities, professionals who work with children and more.

And priests. So much needs to be learned about how such widespread child sexual abuse by priests has continued and there may be multiple answers. But one factor appears to be that, unlike many professions and organizations that have built in safeguards preventing children being alone with adults, the Catholic Church has continued to have alone time when children are acolytes assisting the priest with the worship service and there may be preparation time away from the service and alone with the priest. Also, a child may be called into the priest's office if the priest is the head of a Catholic School and the child is there alone with no other adult present.

Another opportunity some priests have created is by forming a more casual relationship with a child and may offer the child "special time" such as on special trips or time away from protective family members.

This alone time with priests should end and it should be church policy that another adult should be present for all contacts with children.

On a personal note, the Catholic Church I attend only utilizes adults to assist the priest with the preparation of the altar, the worship service and communion.

Deborah Merrifield is a former commissioner of the Erie County Department of Social Services.