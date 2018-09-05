Alaska man accused of shipping defaced weapons to Buffalo area

A federal grand jury Wednesday returned a 15-count indictment against an Alaska man accused of allegedly shipping nine illegally defaced firearms to the Buffalo area from his home state this year, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Benjamin Handley, 25, of Homer, Ala., was charged with five counts each of unlawful shipment of defaced firearms, unlawful transfer of a machine gun and unlawful transport of firearms, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Handley faces a maximum 10 years in prison if convicted, prosecutors said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, between February and July, Handley shipped nine firearms to New York State, including four Glocks, three MAC-9s, a MAC-10 and a MAC-11.

All nine firearms were modified to fire as machine guns and had their serial numbers obliterated, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Handley was arraigned in Anchorage and ordered detained. He is scheduled to be arraigned after he is transported to Buffalo, prosecutors said.

The indictment against Handley comes after an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the public safety division of the Alaska State Troopers. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska assisted.