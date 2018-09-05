African-American veterans monument gets $50K donation from Catholic Health

A first-of-its-kind tribute to African-American veterans planned for the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park got a big financial boost Wednesday.

The African-American Veterans Monument received a $50,000 gift from Catholic Health, it was announced by Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan.

The monument will be the first and only in the U.S. to honor black soldiers that fought in every American war to date, its supporters say.

In July, state officials announced the state would provide $800,000 toward the construction of the monument; New York State Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes, D-Buffalo, said organizers hoped to raise $1 million more by Veterans Day toward the construction of the 12-pillar structure.

Organizers said in July that they expected to break ground on Veterans Day and have the ribbon-cutting some time around the Fourth of July in 2019.