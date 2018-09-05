43North offers free tickets to finals, with reserved seating

Free tickets to the 43North finals on Oct. 3 at Shea's Performing Arts Center are now available, and this year, you can reserve specific seats.

In past years of the business plan competition, the tickets were free, but seating was available on a first-come, first-served basis.

43North says 16 to 20 startups will be invited to the finals. After a morning pitch, judges will trim the field to 10 contenders, which will make live pitches to judges, "Shark Tank"-style, that night before the audience at Shea's. 43North will award $5 million in prizes, including $1 million to the first-place entrant.

Tickets can be reserved at 43North.org, Shea's box office, or Ticketmaster.