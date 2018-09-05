3 can't-miss shows: Buffalo Brass Machine, Hieronymus Bogs, Mt. Joy

10 p.m. Sept. 7, Thin Man Brewery (492 Elmwood Ave.), free

Thin Man Brewery continues its strong run of local music weekends with a performance by the Buffalo Brass Machine.

Formed at the University at Buffalo at the tail end of 2015 and named best funk band by Buffalo Jazz in 2017, the rousing collective of musicians is best served for fans of fellow horn-led acts like Lucky Chops, Trombone Shorty and Moon Hooch.

You can always run through the the Brass Machine's YouTube channel to brush up, but catching the high-energy band live is really the move, and it shouldn't even be all that hard. The in-demand group is quickly checking all of the Buffalo hot spots, including Larkin Square, Buffalo Iron Works and Canalside, off its list, while branching out for gigs in Rochester, Toronto and Saratoga Springs.

*****

7 p.m. Sept. 8, merge (439 Delaware Ave.), free.

Mystical folk artist Hieronymus Bogs is set to give an intimate performance at merge, the Allentown restaurant that acts as a music venue, gallery and even organic farm.

The Rochester-born Bogs, one-man troupe out of yesteryear now residing in the perfectly named Truth or Consequences, N.M., blends orchestral folk and spoken-word poetry into a near unclassifiable musical experience.

The entrancing storyteller's new album "The Plow," shared earlier this summer, was produced by fellow Rochester musician Sam Snyder, guitarist of the rising Brooklyn psych-rock quartet Maybird as well of his own psych-pop solo project Overhand Sam.

Opening for Bogs will be Buffalo's old-timey, Americana outfit the Brown Family Singers.

*****

8 p.m. Sept. 11, the Tralf Music Hall (622 Main St.), $15.

Philadelphia folkie newcomers Mt. Joy will make a pit stop at the Theatre District venue to share what their buzz is all about.

Thanks to viral hit in the spirited anthem "Astrovan," the young group experienced a breakthrough year in 2017 that saw it land choice opening slots for acts like the Shins, Whitney and the Head and the Heart all while getting some live seasoning at a boatload of big-name summer festivals including Lollapalooza, Newport Folk and Bonnaroo.

After all of that, Mt. Joy's self-titled, coming-of-age debut finally dropped back in March. The soulful collection of foot-stompy indie-folk should appeal to the fans of Wild Child and the Lumineers plus provide a soundtrack to some soul-searching road trips.