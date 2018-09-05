$10K a day? Kennedy spending heavily to hold off challenge

ALBANY – Sen. Timothy Kennedy breaks a sweat working his Senate 63rd district handing out state grants, marching in parades and fielding constituent complaints with the state.

His campaign has money, he’s got local name recognition and he faces a largely unknown Democratic opponent, Shaqurah G. Zachery, in the Sept. 13 primary.

So what’s the South Buffalo Democrat worried about?

In a recent 22-day period ending last Friday, Kennedy’s re-election campaign spent an average of $10,000 a day – a sizeable pace for an incumbent who was expected to coast to an easy re-election in the primary and certain victory in the general election in the heavily Democratic district that includes much of Buffalo and several suburban areas east and south of the city.

The reason could be "the Crowley Effect" – named for Joe Crowley, the soon-to-be former Democratic congressman from Queens who, despite being eyed as a possible House Speaker someday and boss of the Queens Democratic Party, recently was beaten for re-election by activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old political newcomer.

Crowley’s defeat in a June primary has shaken incumbent politicians not just in New York City, but apparently stretching to Buffalo, as well.

“What happened to Joe Crowley, I think, was certainly an eye opener for everyone that anything can happen at any time and if you don’t take elections seriously – and I’m not saying Joe didn’t – that bad things can happen," Kennedy said this morning.

Much of Kennedy’s $200,000 in spending over three weeks, revealed this morning in the final campaign disclosure filing with the state elections board prior to the primary next week, went to Storefront Political Media, a San Francisco firm that has been handling the South Buffalo Democrat’s advertising that received $142,000 since mid-August from Kennedy. Kennedy has also stepped up donations to groups in his district, particularly African-American Baptist churches.

When Kennedy was told his campaign has averaged $10,000 a day in spending over a recent three week period, he responded: “I am?” Kennedy later said he was joking and that he is fully aware of the expenditures in his campaign.

Crowley effect aside, Kennedy – no stranger to Democratic challenges for his seat – said the spending and contribution pace is one he has employed before. “This is how I run a campaign … We work very aggressively. I never take anything for granted,’’ Kennedy said.

Zachery, Kennedy’s opponent, is an attorney with a private law practice. Unlike Kennedy’s campaign, Zachery has had little money to mount a campaign to try to unseat an incumbent first elected in 2010.

In her filing with the state elections board on Tuesday, Zachery listed outstanding obligations totaling $60,000, mostly to a printing company in Clarence. She had previously loaned her own campaign $35,000 from her personal finances. In Tuesday’s report, she listed just one donation: $2,340 from a Buffalo resident – Rafiqah Williams – who paid $2,300 for a radio ad.

Zachery listed zero dollars in the campaign bank as of this week. Kennedy’s campaign reported $550,000 on hand.

“I do know that there seems to be a sense of urgency on his behalf,’’ Zachery said this afternoon about the big spending by Kennedy in the closing weeks of the campaign. “That’s a lot of money to spend for any race per day. I think the community, obviously, is giving some push back in terms of not being okay with the job he’s done.’’

Zachery said what her campaign lacks in cash is made up for in efforts by the growing number of volunteers. Asked if she believed Kennedy might be worried about her campaign, Zachery said: “I hope I’m making an impact with the voters. I hope the message that we’re sending to the community is that I’m an advocate to fight for the whole district.’’

In the recent three-week period, Kennedy reported raising $111,000. His donations included $2,500 from Howard Zemsky, the Buffalo businessman who is the head of economic development efforts for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, and $5,000 from Julie Dotton, president and CEO of Buffalo-based Applied Sciences Group.

Kennedy also brought in $12,000 from two New York City real estate development and landlord groups, and got money from the Oneida Indian Nation in Central New York, the state troopers PBA political action committee, and a variety of other interest groups with business before the Legislature in Albany. Senate Democrats like Kennedy are poised to possibly take control of the Senate away from Republicans in November’s general election races.