Police ID woman whose body was found in Niagara Falls alley

Police have identified the woman whose body was discovered Sunday night in a Niagara Falls alley as Laura M. Burkett, 29, of Cheektowaga.

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide. Burkett's body was found in some high grass in the alley between the 2200 blocks of Grand and Independence avenues.

According to police, the body had not been there long but attempts to revive her by emergency personnel were unsuccessful.

Detectives were able to learn the identity of the woman via a tattoo on her wrist.

"An autopsy was performed this morning and detectives are awaiting toxicology results," said Capt. Kelly Rizzo, who is the chief of detectives of the Niagara Falls Police Department. "We have collected relevant video, interviewed several witnesses and persons with knowledge and are in the process of piecing together Ms. Burkett's last moments."