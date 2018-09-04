What you need to know if you're heading to Music Is Art

On one stage, you have Jimyn the Singing Mime, with a stark-white painted face and a small string instrument in hand. Since mimes are not generally known for their verbal skills, that should be interesting.

On another is Peelander-Z, a Japanese “action comic punk band” dressed up in elaborate, neon-colored, animal-inspired costumes and that may do something called “human bowling.”

Of if you'd rather watch musicians play on the water (literally) check out punk rock band Super Tugger on the floating stage -- a pontoon boat.

Along with about 700 more musicians, these artists and more are taking the stage for Music Is Art at Buffalo RiverWorks on Saturday for a good cause.

What: Musicians, DJs, dancers and artists perform and showcase their creativity at one of the tail-end, cultural festivals of the summer. It doesn’t just focus on art or music, but bridges the two.

Goo Goo Dolls’ bassist Robby Takac founded Music Is Art (MIA) in 2003, with the goal of using music to improve the community. The succinct mission statement says they’re “dedicated to exploring and reshaping music's cultural, social, and educational impact on our community -- supported by a variety of programs and events.”

They’ve put on 15 festivals (originally in Allentown, then around Elmwood Avenue, Delaware Park and the Albright-Knox Art Gallery). RiverWorks became the new home last year.

Where: Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St.

When: Saturday. The first artists play at 11 a.m. and the finishing act ends its set around 2 a.m.

Cost: Admission is free. RiverWorks has a full bar and kitchen.

Who will be there: You mean aside from the mime? (Jimyn the Singing Mime plays at 12:30 p.m. on the rear porch stage, by the way.)

Out of 700-plus local artists, you probably haven't heard of at least 685 of them, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't have.

Twenty-two stages are simultaneously holding bands, solo artists, DJs, rappers and more. There will be music along the Labatt-emblazoned silos, there will be music throughout every facet of RiverWorks, there will be music outside and on the porch lining the Buffalo River and that "floating stage" on a pontoon boat.

Silent disco: Yup, a silent disco runs most of the day -- 11 a.m. to shortly after midnight -- upstairs in RiverWorks. If you've never been to one, know this: There is no noise outwardly, it's all in your headphones. So if you're going hard to dubstep, everyone with headphones will understand your moves, while anyone watching without headphones might wonder.

Local DJs spin the music in your headphones. If you don't like what they're playing, just come back in a half-hour to a different DJ's set.

Some other acts: Dope City Kid, a band of three musicians and a meager Facebook following, plays "pop, soul, punk" music and has recorded several albums. They'll be on the dock stage at 8:45 p.m.

Mom Said No, a "high-energy" alternative band that plays original music and cites the Beach Boys and James Brown as their leading influences, hits the indoor main stage at 9 p.m.

Here's the full schedule.

What's the cause? MiA focuses on improving the local music community, as well as fostering young musicians. An instrument donation program collects donated used or new instruments, refurbishes and distributes them to students and schools in need.

The Nurs'n Blues program uses music therapy and blues history to help people battling addiction. They host Battle of the Bands competitions for local high school student musicians at real concert venues, like Buffalo Iron Works.

A summer boot camp, youth jazz festival, Rising Star scholarship and Rock 4 Ryan ticket program that gives out free concert tickets to students in need, are all ways MIA helps the young music community.

For the kids: Kids can have their musical fun, too, in a specially designated Kids Village.

Last piece of advice: With such a diverse array of genres playing, and the opportunity to see them for free, the festival is an opportune way to expose yourself to new music. Discover local bands, who often play at restaurants and small concert venues, where the tickets are either free or a lot cheaper than big names at big venues.

