WALTERICH, Joseph E.

WALTERICH - Joseph E. September 2, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Veronica "Ronnie"; dear father of Mary Ann (Robert) Campbell, Nancy (late Donald) Masterson, and Patricia (John Michael) Macauley; also survived by five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother of John (Barbara), Joanne (William) Hirsch, and the late Jean (late Donald) Miller. Friends may call Wednesday 3-7 pm at the Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Benedict R.C. Church (Main St. at Eggert Rd.) Thursday at 9:30. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Eggertsville Hose Company, 1880 Eggert Rd., Amherst, NY 14226. Joe was a 58-year member of the Eggertsville Hose Company, a former Fire Commissioner with the Eggertsville Hose Company, and a member of the Amvets Post 49. Share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com