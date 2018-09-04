Trump tweet on Collins draws condemnation at Kavanaugh hearing and beyond

WASHINGTON — "Alice in Wonderland."

"Abhorrent."

"Wrong."

Those were just some of the comments from senators from both parties Tuesday in reaction to President Trump's tweet a day earlier, in which he chided Attorney General Jeff Sessions for bringing federal charges against Rep. Chris Collins and another Republican congressman only months before the midterm election.

Several senators mentioned Trump's tweet at the Senate Judiciary Committee's first day of confirmation hearings on Brett Kavanaugh, the president's choice to fill a Supreme Court vacancy.

Meanwhile, former federal prosecutors and legal analysts continued to express outrage over the Republican president's apparent view that Republican lawmakers should be shielded from prosecution before elections. One legal analyst – Jeffrey Toobin of CNN – went so far as to suggest that Trump could be impeached over the tweet.

Lawmakers were more guarded with their comments, but only slightly so.

"We have a president who has declared in the last 24 hours that the Department of Justice shouldn’t prosecute Republicans," Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Vermont Democrat, said soon after the Kavanaugh hearing opened. "It’s Alice in Wonderland."

Two senators – Democrat Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Republican Jeff Flake of Arizona – read Trump's controversial tweet aloud at the hearing.

"Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department," Trump tweeted. "Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff......"

That made the Kavanaugh hearing, already a much-awaited partisan spectacle, in part a forum for discussion of the president's view of the rule of law.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat and one of several possible presidential candidates on the Judiciary Committee, said Trump sent the tweet "because the defendants were personal friends and campaign supporters of the president."

"This is abhorrent to me," she added. "This is not normal."

Two Republicans — Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska as well as Flake — also raised the issue of the tweet.

"The comments from the White House yesterday about trying to politicize the Department of Justice – they were wrong," Sasse said. "And they should be condemned, and my guess is Brett Kavanaugh would condemn them."

Flake, meanwhile, called Trump's tweet a sign of "an administration that doesn't seem to understand and appreciate separation of powers and the rule of law."

Independent legal analysts were more harsh.

"This tweet alone may be an impeachable offense," Toobin said on CNN's "New Day." "This is such a disgrace. This is so contrary to the traditions of the Department of Justice."

Trump's tweet came as a delayed reaction to the indictment of Collins, of Clarence, on insider trading charges on Aug. 8, as well as the indictment of Rep. Duncan Hunter of California on Aug. 21 on charges that he raided his own campaign account for personal expenses. Both lawmakers have said they are innocent and have vowed to fight the charges.

The president got some things wrong, though, in the tweet. Both the Collins and Hunter investigations began last year after Trump became president. In fact, the Collins prosecution stems from a cellphone call he made to his son from a picnic on the White House lawn in June 2017. In addition, it's not clear the Collins and Hunter seats are "in doubt," given that both lawmakers represent heavily Republican districts.

Collins and Hunter were the first House members to endorse Trump for president in early 2016. And while the charges against them had faded from the national news in recent weeks, Trump pushed both cases back into the headlines with his tweet, which drew bipartisan condemnation from former prosecutors as well as senators.

"Disgraceful, disgusting and most importantly (speaking as a former federal prosecutor) un-American," tweeted Frances Townsend, former homeland security adviser to President George W. Bush and a Republican. "The statute of Justice is blindfolded for a reason, it applies to all without fear nor favor."

Preet Bharara, a Democrat who Trump pushed out as U.S. attorney in the Manhattan office that brought charges against Collins, tweeted several times in reaction to Trump's missive.

"I still can’t get over this tweet," Bharara said. "It’s the most outrageous and damning proof of Trump’s utter contempt for the rule of law to come directly out of his mouth. It’s also full of basic and provable lies. It will be Exhibit A in his undoing."

Bharara also noted that the prosecutor who charged Collins – Bharara's successor, Geoffrey Berman – got the job after a personal interview with Trump.

Even Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican from Corning who normally supports the president, criticized Trump's tweet and said he would raise the issue with the president the next time the two speak.

"Obviously I disagree with the president on this tweet," Reed said. "I think, obviously, that our colleagues need to be held accountable."

But Reed said he saw no need for any further congressional action in reaction to Trump's tweet.

"I think the attorney general and the Justice Department have demonstrated their independence and will continue to do that," he said. "And I think at the end of the day, that shows the system is working."